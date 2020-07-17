1/1
DOROTHY HAMMOND HUNT
1928 - 2020
DOROTHY HAMMOND HUNT

FAIRMONT — Mrs. Dorothy Hammond Hunt, 91, of Fairmont, passed away Wednesday, July 15, 2020, at her residence in Fairmont,.

Mrs. Hunt was born on Sept. 1, 1928, in Robeson County.

She was preceded in death by her parents, William Hammond and Lou Chavis; her husband, J.W. Hunt; a son, Jimmy Martin Hunt Sr.; a son-in-law, Larry Barnes; a great-grandson, Tyler Barnes; four brothers; and four sisters.

She is survived by a son, Gregory Hunt (Katherine) of Fairmont; five daughters, Pamela H. Britt (Richard) of Holden Beach, Becky H. Barnes of Fairmont, Bobbie H. Oxendine (Roger) and Teresa H. Mitchell (Darrel), both of Rowland, and Daphne H. Wynn (Jeff) of Lumberton; 16 grandchildren; 26 great-grandchildren; and four great-great grandchildren.

A private graveside service will be officiated by Pastor Howard Jacobs and Pastor Crafton Chavis.



Published in The Robesonian from Jul. 17 to Jul. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Floyd Funeral Services, Inc. - Fairmont
1549 Marion Stage Road
Fairmont, NC 28340
910-628-0777
Memories & Condolences

July 17, 2020
She was a beautiful person inside and out! I will miss her sweet smile and gentle hellos and laughter. It was an honor to know her! ❤
Nina Henderson
Friend
July 17, 2020
Sending our deepest sympathy and prayers to the families. May you find comfort and peace in those precious memories. We will be thinking of you in the days ahead.
Hervie, Jay and the girls
Acquaintance
July 17, 2020
So sorry about her passing but she is now in the arms of Jesus.... Praying for the family...
Helen J Hunt
Family
July 17, 2020
Praying that Gods caring and comforting presence will surround the family and friends of Ms. Dorothy Hunt and may the love and mercy of our Lord be bestowed upon you at this time .

Sheriff Burnis Wilkins
July 17, 2020
Sorry to hear of the passing of Ms. Dorothy. Prayers for the family. signed Carmela and family
Carmela Hunt
July 17, 2020
Our deepest sympathy on the passing of Ms. Dorothy. Praying for strength and encouragement. Love Haywood Lewis and family.
July 17, 2020
Your mother was loving and kind. She was special to my family, because she was my mom's favorite cousin. I know they are in heaven together. Your family will be in my prayers.
Love, Jan Burnette Long
Janet Long
Family
July 17, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. Aunt Dorothy we will love you and miss you always. Grover, Stanley & Dee Nuding.
Grover Nuding
Family
July 17, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always.
Sue, Zoyie, Liz
Sue Jacobs
Friend
July 17, 2020





Magdalena(Pretty) Locklear
Friend
July 16, 2020
Mrs Dorothy was so friendly and never met a stranger. She has a beautiful smile and loved to talk with her friends. I'll miss seeing her out and about with Ms Becky.
Van Strickland
Friend
July 16, 2020
Patricia Oxendine
Friend
July 16, 2020
She will be truly miss she was such a sweet lady i will miss seeing her in the yard walking around picking up pine cones and going to the mail box and making sure she was ok
Patricia Oxendine
Friend
July 16, 2020
I am sorry to Hear about Ms.Dorthy family.She always treated me with kindness.Heaven has a beautiful angel.May the Holy spirit comfort the family during this time. Love Sue and Michael.
Michael Sanderson
Friend
July 16, 2020
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief.
HG&Rosa Locklear
Friend
July 16, 2020
Ms Dorothy was one of the sweetest women, loved her smile and the love she had for her family was amazing❤
Jennifer Hunt
Friend
July 16, 2020
May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived.
Annie Hammonds Marshall
Family
