"DOROTHY 'DOT' LEWELLEN CLARK"

MCCOLL, S.C. — Dorothy "Dot" Lewellen Clark, 92, of McColl, South Carolina, passed away on Sunday, June 7, 2020.

Dot was born March 7, 1928, in Marlboro County, South Carolina, daughter of the late Thomas Barnette Lewellen and Ollie Mae Estridge Lewellen, and wife to the late James Edward Clark Sr. She retired after 31 years with Oak River Mill and attended Eastside Baptist Church. She enjoyed cooking and baking. Dot loved her family and most enjoyed spending time with them, especially grandchildren. She will truly be missed as a loving mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and friend.

Along with her husband and parents, she is preceded in death by daughter, Elaine Flecha; brothers, Frankie Lewellen, Roy Lewellen, and Freddie Lewellen; sisters, Margie Taylor, Julia Bearden, and Virginia Clemmons; and great-grandson, Caden Butler.

She leaves behind her children, James Edward "Butch" Clark Jr., and Cathy Mae Clark, both of McColl, South Carolina, and Tonya Clark Locklear of Lumberton; brother, Thomas Lewellen of McColl, South Carolina; sister, Ruby Mitchell (Donald) of Piedmont, Missouri; grandchildren, Alan Figueroa, April Leslie, Ashley Hill, James Locklear, Jacob Locklear, Anna Quick, and Cornelius Clark; 14 great-grandchildren; four great-great grandchildren; along with her many nieces, nephews and friends.

The funeral services will be at 2 p.m. Thursday at McColl Pentecostal Holiness Church, officiated by Rev. D.J. Byrd and Rev. Jerry Springs. Burial will follow in Beaver Dam Cemetery.

The viewing will be from 6 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday at Richard Boles Funeral Service.

Due to COVID-19 mandate, to ensure the safety of others, attendance for services will be limited.

Services entrusted to Richard Boles Funeral Service.