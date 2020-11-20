1/
DOROTHY MCMICHAEL NATHAN
SOUTHERN PINES — On Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020, Dorothy McMichael Nathan, loving wife, mother and devoted friend, passed away at the age of 93 in her home at Penick Village. Dorothy was born in Durham, N.C., on March 8, 1927.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Doyle Rogers McMichael, and Louise Hattie Curtis; by her husband of 69 years, Marx Nathan; and by their son, Robert "Bob."

She is survived by her daughter, Pat Nathan-Groves (Mervyn).

Dorothy was an active member of First Presbyterian Church in Lumberton and of West End Presbyterian Church. She was an avid gardener, loved her animals and was a thespian, perhaps best known for her "Rum Cake Lady" skit. Most notably, she was a patient and devoted wife to her "gregarious" husband, Marx.

The family wishes to acknowledge the loving kindness of the Penick Village staff and caregivers as well as the exceptional support provided by the First Health Hospice team.

A graveside service will be held at Meadowbrook Cemetery in Lumberton, at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to: First Presbyterian Church of Lumberton or Dress for Success Triangle.



Published in The Robesonian from Nov. 20 to Nov. 21, 2020.
