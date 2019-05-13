DOROTHY SASSER SELLERS

SHALLOTE — Dorothy Sasser Sellers, 97, of Shallotte, wife, mother and teacher, died May 11, 2019.

She was born in Goldsboro on April 22, 1922, the home of her late parents, Roland Wright Sasser and Carrie Wright Bryant Sasser, who in later years made Wilmington their home. After graduating from East Carolina Teachers College in 1944, where she was elected to Who's Who Among Students in American Universities and Colleges, Dorothy S. Sellers spent her first summer during World War II as a nurse's aide with the American Red Cross volunteers. Simultaneously, she began a teaching career in Wilmington in 1944.

After WWII, she taught in Sunnyside School, Shallotte and later, Tangelwood Elementary School, Lumberton, completing 32 years as a classroom teacher, and receiving rich rewards in a career Dorothy Sellers loved and enjoyed with many, many wonderful students.

She found ways to contribute to the community through Chestnut Street United Methodist Church, Lumberton, as a den mother through Boy Scouts of America, Green Thumb Garden Club, Community Art Guild and the Ocean Isle Waterway Art Association. Love of the sea is reflected in her art work, which is hanging in homes of friends and in public buildings.

Dorothy S. Sellers is preceded in death by William T. Sellers, beloved husband of 62 years; son, Roland Chadwick Sellers; brothers, Charles Edward Sasser, and Roland Wright Sasser Jr. and wife, Betty Holst Sasser, of Columbia, S.C.; and a niece, Sandra Sasser Haddon of Mt. Pleasant, S.C.

She is survived by a son, William T. Sellers Jr. and wife, Elizabeth Doster Sellers, Tucson, Ariz.; sister-in-law, Betty Mae Brayer Sasser of Morganton; grandson, Steven Sellers of San Mateo, Calif.; granddaughter, Dr. Claire E. Sellers, MD, Raleigh; sister-in-law, Carol Ann Sellers Bellamy of Greer, S.C.; and numerous nieces, nephews, and great-nieces and great-nephews.

The family expresses appreciation to Rev. Bob Redmond and her many friends.

The services will be conducted at 2 p.m. Wednesday in the Brunswick Funeral Service Chapel. The family will receive friends an hour prior at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the (preschool) kindergarten and youth group of Seaside United Methodist Church, c/o Donna Russell, headmistress of preschool, 1300 Seaside Road, S.W., Sunset Beach, N.C. 28468. Online condolences may be made at www.brunswickfuneralservice.com.

Brunswick Funeral Service, Shallotte.