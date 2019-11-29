DOUGLAS "KEITH" LANIER

LUMBERTON — Mr. Douglas "Keith" Lanier, 72, of Lumberton, passed away Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019, at Cape Fear Valley Medical Center in Fayetteville.

He was born in Robeson County on Dec. 26, 1946, to the late Lawrence "Gib" Lanier and the late Mary "Mates" Barnes Lanier.

Along with his parents, he was also preceded in death by his brothers, Terry Lanier and Kenneth Lanier; and an infant sister, Brenda Lanier.

He is survived by the love of his life, Susan Phillips of the home; three nieces, Terri Lanier Rice (Chris) of Lumberton, Lauryn Lanier Monroe (Ryan) of Parkton, and Sheridan Rice of Lumberton; and an aunt, Phyliss Benton of Lumberton.

A celebration of life and time of remembrance will be held on Sunday from 2 to 4 p.m. at Asbury United Methodist Church in Lumberton with the Rev. Chip Bass officiating.

