DRUCILLA SAUNDERS-FAULK

FORT WASHINGTON, Md. — Druscilla Saunders-Faulk, 70, transitioned recently in Maryland.

She was the widow of the late Alexander "Bud" Faulk of Lumberton, and attended his services in Lumberton on June 8, 2019.

Mrs. Faulk received her bachelor's degree from Virginia Union University and her master's degree from Bowie State University. She was a member of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority and was a retired school counselor of the Prince Georges School System after 47 years of service.

The funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Thursday at Ebenezer AME Church. Visitation will be at 10 a.m. at the church. Interment is in Trinity Memorial Gardens.

She is survived by two daughters, LaTasha Byrd (Kenneth), and Lynette Faulk; and a sister, Evelyn Saunders.