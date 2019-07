DUERELL RAY GOODWIN

SHANNON — Mr. Duerell Ray Goodwin, 55, of 306 Wood Bridge Drive, Shannon, passed away Thursday, July 18, 2019, at Cape Fear Valley Medical Center in Fayetteville.

The funeral services will be held at 3 p.m. Thursday at Revels Funeral Home Chapel Lumberton. Burial will follow in the Owen Family Cemetery in Columbus County.

The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at Revels Funeral Home Lumberton.