Earl Dwight Locklear (1948 - 2019)
Revels Funeral Home
3575 N Roberts Ave
Lumberton, NC
28360
(910)-671-6886
Visitation
Friday, Jun. 14, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Revels Funeral Home
3575 N Roberts Ave
Lumberton, NC 28360
Funeral service
Saturday, Jun. 15, 2019
3:00 PM
Burnt Swamp Baptist Church
Obituary
EARL DWIGHT LOCKLEAR

LUMBERTON — Mr. Earl Dwight Locklear, 70, of 73 Hanks Drive, Lot 6, departed this life on Monday, June 10, 2019, at Southeastern Regional Medical Center, with his family by his side.

He was born in Robeson County on Sept. 28, 1948.

Mr. Locklear is preceded in death by his parents, John B. Locklear, and Aggie Howington Locklear; a brother, Carlton Locklear; and three sisters, Frances Scott, Elsyon Locklear, and Geraldine Hunt.

He is survived by his beloved wife of 31 years, Diane Locklear; a son, Houston Dwight Locklear; two grandchildren, Katleen Locklear, and Houston Dwight Locklear Jr.; a mother-in-law, Doris O. Hardin; a sister, Janice Graham of Lumberton; five brothers, John B. Locklear Jr. (Lula) of Lumberton, Douglas Locklear (Margie), Kenneth Locklear of Shannon, Stanton Locklear of Rowland, and Gilbert Locklear (Maxine) of Baltimore, Md.

The funeral services will be held at 3 p.m. Saturday at Burnt Swamp Baptist Church with Rev. Keith Long, Rev. Keith Hunt and Rev. Dilly Hunt officiating. Burial will follow in the Burnt Swamp Baptist Church cemetery with military honors provided by the Robeson County Honor Guard.

The family will receive friends from 7 to 9 p.m. Friday at Revels Funeral Home Lumberton.
Published in The Robesonian from June 12 to June 13, 2019
