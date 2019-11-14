EARLIE "BRUCE" FREEMAN

PEMBROKE — Mr. Earlie "Bruce" Freeman, 74, of Pembroke, was born Sept. 5, ,in Robeson County, and departed this life Monday, Nov. 11, 2019, at the home.

The funeral services will be held at noon Saturday at Elrod Baptist Church. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at the church.

Mr. Bruce Freeman is preceded in death by his father, Mr. Earlie Bowman Freeman; mother, Mrs. Annie Lois Jacobs Freeman; a son, Mr. David Joel Freeman; and a daughter, Ms. Shealeen Freeman.

Mr. Bruce Freeman leaves to cherish his memories his loving wife, Mrs. Lea Oxendine Freeman of the home in Pembroke; a brother, Mr. Billy Freeman and wife, Mrs. Vivian Freeman, of Lumberton; two daughters, Mrs. Loria Freeman Blackburn and husband, Mr. Tim Blackburn, of St. Pauls, and Mrs. Tiffany Freeman Scott and husband, Mr. Bronnie Scott, of Pembroke; five grandchildren, Natalie Harris, Chelsee Blackburn, Zakia David Blackburn, Megan Scott, and Dylon Scott; and a host of other relatives, an uncountable number of special friends, and his beloved biker community.

Arrangements are made by Thompson's Funeral Home, Pembroke.