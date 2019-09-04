EARLINE WILSON SANDERSON

LUMBERTON — Mrs. Earline Wilson Sanderson, 74, of Lumberton, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2019, at Wesley Pines Retirement Center in Lumberton.

She was born in Bladen County on Jan. 21, 1945. She was a certified registered nurse anesthetist and the former director of Surgical Services for Southeastern Regional Medical Center.

She was preceded in death by her father, Woodrow Wilson; her husband, James Earl Sanderson Sr.; two brothers, Rudolph Wilson, and Sidney Wilson; a sister, Diane Wilson; and a grandson, Justin Tyler Romano.

She is survived by her mother, Marie Musselwhite Massengill of Denver, N.C.; two children, James Earl Sanderson Jr., and wife, Margaret, of Charlotte, and Pamela Sanderson Romano of Hickory; three grandchildren, James Earl Sanderson III, Daniel Jeffrey Romano, and Zackary Thadd Romano; a brother, Harold Wilson of Council; and a sister, Sue Oldenburg of Denver, N.C.

The family will receive friends prior to the service on Saturday from 2 to 3 p.m. at Godwin Heights Baptist Church. Following the visitation, a funeral service will be held at 3 p.m. with Rev. David Hawes officiating. Burial will follow at Meadowbrook Cemetery in Lumberton.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The Parkinson Foundation, 8830 Cameron Street No. 201, Silver Springs, Maryland 20910.

