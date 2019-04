EDDIE LYNN JOHNSON

FAIRMONT — Mr. Eddie Lynn Johnson, 74, of Fairmont, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family at Duke Medical Center on Sunday, April 21, 2019.

A time of visitation will be held Wednesday from 7 to 9 p.m. at Floyd Funeral Services in Fairmont.

A graveside service will be held Thursday at 2 p.m. at Floyd Memorial Cemetery in Fairmont.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the , 2418 Blue Ridge Road, Raleigh, N.C., 27607.