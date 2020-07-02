1/
EDITH CAROLYN BRITT JOHNSON
LUMBERTON — Mrs. Edith Carolyn Britt Johnson, 77, of Lumberton, passed away on Monday, June 29, 2020, at Southeastern Regional Medical Center in Lumberton.

She was born in Robeson County on Dec. 29, 1942, to the late Paisley Britt and the late Eva Lee Council Britt. She was a lover of the feline family.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her son, Kelly Johnson; and her companion, Billy Ray.

She leaves to cherish her memories with her sister-in-law, Carleen Johnson of Lumberton; a granddaughter, Madeline Gayle Johnson of Lumberton, her mother, Kimberly, and her brother, Timothy Michael; and her very special friends, Milton Pope, Bill Price, Trudy Warrington, Robin and Cary Usher, and Frances Stanton, all of Lumberton.

A graveside memorial service will be held on Sunday at 2 p.m. at Meadowbrook Cemetery in Lumberton.

If you wish, memorials may be made to: Franny's Friends, 2124 Regan Church Road, Lumberton, N.C. 28358.

Online condolences may be made by visiting www.FloydMortuary.net.



Published in The Robesonian from Jul. 2 to Jul. 3, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
FLOYD MORTUARY, INC.
809 EAST 5TH STREET
LUMBERTON, NC 28358
(910) 738-8144
