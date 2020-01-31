EDITH D."EDIE" INMAN

O'FALLON, Ill. — Edith D. "Edie" Inman, 81, of O'Fallon, Illinois, passed away Tuesday evening, Jan. 28, 2020, at Memorial Hospital, Belleville, Illinois.

Born Edita Dresler on March 16, 1938, in the small town of Ludgerovice, in the former Czechoslovakia, Edie's father, a carpenter by trade, relocated the family often, in the midst of a German-led occupation. She primarily grew up in neighboring Austria, and through her older sister, was introduced to a young American serviceman stationed at Ramstein Air Base. She married Leslie Hugh Inman on March 1, 1958, at Ramstein AB. Edith received her Naturalization Certificate on Nov. 20, 1961.

She was a loyal and supportive Air Force wife, and had been employed at the BX at Scott AFB and the Wal-Mart in Carlyle before retiring in 1999. She attended the First Baptist Church in O'Fallon.

"Oma," as she was called by her grandchildren, was an engaging storyteller, bringing to life her experiences of growing up in the midst of Europe during WWII. Her warm laughter, her big personality and neighborly gesture of sharing a good cup of coffee on the porch, will be missed by her family and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Frantisek and Helena, nee Hribkova, Dresler.

Surviving are her husband of 60 years, Leslie Hugh Inman of O'Fallon, Illinois; her son, William Inman and his wife, Laury, of Seattle, Washington; daughter, Michelle Inman and her husband, Bart Collida, of Wildwood, Missouri; her four grandchildren, Zachary, Alexandre, Nicole, and Aaron; two great-grandchildren, Romynn and Evander; sister-in-law, Lois Hagen of Red Springs; and her nephew, Cecil E. Inman and his wife, Linda, of St. Pauls.

A visitation will be held Saturday from 6:30 to 8 p.m. at McNeill Mackie Funeral Home of St. Pauls with a funeral service scheduled for Sunday also at the funeral home, with the Rev. Pat Hash officiating. Burial will follow in Oak Ridge Cemetery.

Memorial donations are suggested to ASPCA at www.aspca.org. Online condolences may be made at www.wfh-ofallon.com or www.mcneillmackiefuneralhome.com.

Local arrangements are by McNeill Mackie Funeral Home of St. Pauls.