Edith M. Taylor
1939 - 2020
CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Edith M. Taylor, 80, joined her savior in heaven Aug. 26.

A proud Lumbee Indian and a retired public school teacher, she was born Nov. 2, 1939, in Pembroke, to Mr. Charles W. and Mrs. Arpie Maynor.

She was preceded in death by her parents; son, Charles Lionel; brother, Charles Cameron; and sisters, Gloria and Bonnie.

Edith's life was a living example of Ephesians 4:32: "And be kind and compassionate to one another, forgiving one another, just as God also forgave you in Christ." Her strong faith in Jesus was a testament to many.

Edith is survived by her husband of 58 years, Robert; her daughters, Debbie (David), and Rachel (Ernie); her brother Alton (Shelia); sister, Nelia; four grandchildren, Wesley, Courtney, Taylor and Alexis; and a great-granddaughter, Adeline.

A private burial will be held in North Carolina.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Cancer Society or to Gideons International.



Published in The Robesonian from Aug. 28 to Aug. 29, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Oman Funeral Home & Crematory - Great Bridge Chapel
653 Cedar Road
Chesapeake, VA 23322
(757) 547-5184
August 28, 2020
Aunt Edith was one of the sweetest souls in our family. Many great memories of her at reunions, one of the adults who always made us kids feel special.
David Swindell
Family
