EDITH M. TAYLOR

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Edith M. Taylor, 80, joined her savior in heaven Aug. 26.

A proud Lumbee Indian and a retired public school teacher, she was born Nov. 2, 1939, in Pembroke, to Mr. Charles W. and Mrs. Arpie Maynor.

She was preceded in death by her parents; son, Charles Lionel; brother, Charles Cameron; and sisters, Gloria and Bonnie.

Edith's life was a living example of Ephesians 4:32: "And be kind and compassionate to one another, forgiving one another, just as God also forgave you in Christ." Her strong faith in Jesus was a testament to many.

Edith is survived by her husband of 58 years, Robert; her daughters, Debbie (David), and Rachel (Ernie); her brother Alton (Shelia); sister, Nelia; four grandchildren, Wesley, Courtney, Taylor and Alexis; and a great-granddaughter, Adeline.

A private burial will be held in North Carolina.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Cancer Society or to Gideons International.