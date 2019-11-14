EDITH PRIDGEN BLEDSOE LOVETTE

LUMBERTON — Mrs. Edith Pridgen Bledsoe Lovette, 91, of Lumberton, passed away Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019, at Southeastern Regional Medical Center in Lumberton.

She was born in Robeson County on Dec. 27, 1927, to the late Gaston Layton Pridgen and the late Eva Sessoms Pridgen.

Along with her parents, she was also preceded in death by her first husband, Judson Manly Bledsoe; her late husband, Dennis Lovette; a brother, Glenn Pridgen; a sister, Erma Hester; and a son, Mack Bledsoe.

She is survived by three sons, Wayne Bledsoe (Kathy) of Wilmington, Charles Bledsoe of Lumberton, and Hugh Bledsoe (Debby) of Lumberton; a daughter, June Carol Huling (Sid) of Georgia; a daughter-in-law, Dera Bledsoe of Lumberton; eight grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; two brothers, G.L. Pridgen, and Larry Pridgen, both of Lumberton; and four sisters, Betty Rogers of Lumberton, Carolyn McLean of Georgia, Lillian Pridgen of Lumberton, and Judy Bullard of Winston-Salem.

The family will receive friends prior to the service on Sunday from 2 to 3:30 p.m. at Floyd Mortuary & Crematory Inc., 809 E. Fifth St. in Lumberton. Following the visitation, a funeral service will be held at 3:30 p.m. in the chapel with Pastor Steve Johnson officiating. Burial will follow at Meadowbrook Cemetery in Lumberton.

