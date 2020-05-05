EDNA MAGALEAN HODGE WALTERSFAIRMONT — Mrs. Edna Magalean Hodge Walters, 87, of Fairmont, passed away Thursday, April 30, 2020, at her home in Fairmont.. She was born July 23, 1932, in Horry County, South Carolina. She was preceded in death by her parents, George Hodge and Nolie Fipps Hodge; her husband, Jessie Ray Walters; five brothers, Pete, Sam, Jim, Clayton, and Bailey Hodge; two sisters, Mary Merritt and Lucille Taylor; and a grandchild, Keith "Toby" Walters. She is survived by three sons, Wendell "Wendy" Walters (Tonya) of Wadesboro, Anthony "Tenny" Walters (Chrystal) of Tarboro, and Royce Walters (Hope) of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina; a daughter, Anita "Punk" Simons (Tony) of Wadesboro; seven grandchildren; and 14 great-grandchildren. A private graveside service will be held at Floyd Memorial Cemetery in Fairmont.



