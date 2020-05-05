Edna Magalean (Hodge) Walters
1932 - 2020
EDNA MAGALEAN HODGE WALTERSFAIRMONT — Mrs. Edna Magalean Hodge Walters, 87, of Fairmont, passed away Thursday, April 30, 2020, at her home in Fairmont.. She was born July 23, 1932, in Horry County, South Carolina. She was preceded in death by her parents, George Hodge and Nolie Fipps Hodge; her husband, Jessie Ray Walters; five brothers, Pete, Sam, Jim, Clayton, and Bailey Hodge; two sisters, Mary Merritt and Lucille Taylor; and a grandchild, Keith "Toby" Walters. She is survived by three sons, Wendell "Wendy" Walters (Tonya) of Wadesboro, Anthony "Tenny" Walters (Chrystal) of Tarboro, and Royce Walters (Hope) of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina; a daughter, Anita "Punk" Simons (Tony) of Wadesboro; seven grandchildren; and 14 great-grandchildren. A private graveside service will be held at Floyd Memorial Cemetery in Fairmont.

Published in The Robesonian from May 5 to May 6, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Floyd Funeral Services, Inc. - Fairmont
1549 Marion Stage Road
Fairmont, NC 28340
910-628-0777
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
May 3, 2020
We are so sorry and will be praying for all of the family and friends
Rebecca Baudo
Friend
May 3, 2020
Will truly miss you aunt Edna you have always been a positive influence in my life and will never forget it love and miss you
Donald Hodge
Family
May 2, 2020
As the days and weeks pass, and as you return to life's routine, may you continue to feel comforted by the love and support of family and friends. Love to all, Aunt Betty
Betty Walters
Family
May 1, 2020
We are so sorry to hear of her passing. She will be very much missed. She was such a beautiful lady.
Donald and Dana Hodge
Family
May 1, 2020
To my cousins and their families, our thoughts and prayers are with you during this difficult time. Aunt Edna was a very strong woman and I admired that strength. She will be missed.
Sharon Stottlemyer
Family
May 1, 2020
Royce and Hope, our thoughts are with you and your family during this difficult time.
Lennon Verrier
Coworker
