EDWARD STRICKLAND

SHANNON — Edward Strickland, 56, of Shannon, was born on Oct. 15, 1963, and departed this life on Dec. 31, 2019, at Southeastern Hospice House.

The funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday at Welcome Holiness Church. Burial will follow in church cemetery. The family will receive friends prior to the funeral service from 1 to 2 p.m. at Welcome Holiness Church.

Services are entrusted to Revels Funeral Home Pembroke.