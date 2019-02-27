EFFIE SMITH JONES

MAXTON — Effie Smith Jones passed away peacefully at home in Maxton on Monday, Feb. 25, 2019.

A funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Friday at St. Paul's United Methodist Church in Maxton, officiated by Rev. Sylvia Ball and Rev. Eleazar Partida. Burial will follow in the McLean Cemetery. The family will receive friends an hour prior to the service in the church.

Effie was born on Nov. 28, 1955, to the late J.D. Smith and Betty Hunt.

She is survived by her husband of 22 years, Ronald Jones; her stepmother, Mary Bell Smith; her son, Marlon Smith (Michelle); daughters, Shandell Locklear (Troy), Krissy Jones, and Ronda Jones (Steven); eight grandchildren; a special pet, Eden; and a host of relatives and friends.

McDougald Funeral Home and Crematorium is serving the family.

Online condolences may be made at www.mcdougald.com.