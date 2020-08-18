ELEANOR KEETER GEER

LUMBERTON — Eleanor Sue Keeter Geer, 93, of Lumberton, passed away on Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2020.

Born Feb. 3, 1927, in Charlotte, Eleanor grew up in Dilworth when it was a small neighborhood with backyard gardens and chickens. She attended Central High School (graduating class of 1945) and graduated from the Woman's College of the University of North Carolina in Greensboro in 1949. She became an elementary school teacher in Charlotte as well as in Abbeville, South Carolina.

On Jan. 16, 1960, Eleanor married Charles Madison Geer Jr., of LaGrange, Georgia, at Myers Park Baptist Church in Charlotte. She tended to and raised her son and daughter as Charles worked for numerous textiles companies across the South from 1960 to 1980, when they settled in Lumberton. There, she was an active member of the First Presbyterian Church, and was in the Presbyterian Women's and Circle groups, as well as book and investment clubs.

Eleanor was a kind, beautiful and strong woman who was loved by everyone who knew her. A warm and affectionate mother and wife, she leaves behind her devoted husband of 60 years, Charles; and two adoring children, daughter, Jeane Geer-Taylor and husband, Darryl, of Hope Mills, who cared for her mother for many years; and son, Madison and wife, Lili, of Charlotte; as well as many nieces and nephews who were very dear to her.

The last of four children, Eleanor was preceded in death by her father, Leonard Worth "Jack" Keeter, and mother, LeEtte Plummer Keeter; brothers, L. Worth Keeter Jr., and Robert "Bobby" Plummer Keeter; and sister, Jeane Keeter Benton, all of Charlotte.

Eleanor will be inurned at the Columbarium of First Presbyterian Church of Lumberton through the auspices of Floyd Mortuary & Crematory, Inc. in Lumberton.

A private ceremony for the family will take place in the near future and a tentative date of Feb. 3, 2021, has been set for the Grand Celebration of the Life of Eleanor. Further details will be announced in the First Presbyterian Church bulletin.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made in Eleanor Keeter Geer's name to: The First Presbyterian Church of Lumberton, 1002 N. Chestnut St., Lumberton, N.C. 28358.

