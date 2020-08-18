1/1
Eleanor Sue Keeter Geer
1927 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Eleanor's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

ELEANOR KEETER GEER

LUMBERTON — Eleanor Sue Keeter Geer, 93, of Lumberton, passed away on Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2020.

Born Feb. 3, 1927, in Charlotte, Eleanor grew up in Dilworth when it was a small neighborhood with backyard gardens and chickens. She attended Central High School (graduating class of 1945) and graduated from the Woman's College of the University of North Carolina in Greensboro in 1949. She became an elementary school teacher in Charlotte as well as in Abbeville, South Carolina.

On Jan. 16, 1960, Eleanor married Charles Madison Geer Jr., of LaGrange, Georgia, at Myers Park Baptist Church in Charlotte. She tended to and raised her son and daughter as Charles worked for numerous textiles companies across the South from 1960 to 1980, when they settled in Lumberton. There, she was an active member of the First Presbyterian Church, and was in the Presbyterian Women's and Circle groups, as well as book and investment clubs.

Eleanor was a kind, beautiful and strong woman who was loved by everyone who knew her. A warm and affectionate mother and wife, she leaves behind her devoted husband of 60 years, Charles; and two adoring children, daughter, Jeane Geer-Taylor and husband, Darryl, of Hope Mills, who cared for her mother for many years; and son, Madison and wife, Lili, of Charlotte; as well as many nieces and nephews who were very dear to her.

The last of four children, Eleanor was preceded in death by her father, Leonard Worth "Jack" Keeter, and mother, LeEtte Plummer Keeter; brothers, L. Worth Keeter Jr., and Robert "Bobby" Plummer Keeter; and sister, Jeane Keeter Benton, all of Charlotte.

Eleanor will be inurned at the Columbarium of First Presbyterian Church of Lumberton through the auspices of Floyd Mortuary & Crematory, Inc. in Lumberton.

A private ceremony for the family will take place in the near future and a tentative date of Feb. 3, 2021, has been set for the Grand Celebration of the Life of Eleanor. Further details will be announced in the First Presbyterian Church bulletin.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made in Eleanor Keeter Geer's name to: The First Presbyterian Church of Lumberton, 1002 N. Chestnut St., Lumberton, N.C. 28358.

Online condolences may be made by visiting www.FloydMortuary.net.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Robesonian from Aug. 18 to Aug. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
FEB
3
Celebration of Life
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
FLOYD MORTUARY, INC.
809 EAST 5TH STREET
LUMBERTON, NC 28358
(910) 738-8144
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

View Printed Guest Book
11 entries
August 18, 2020
Dear Charlie, Our Prayers and thoughts are with you and your family. Ms Eleanor was such a wonderful person.
August 18, 2020
Jim & Peggy Monroe Wagoner
Friend
August 18, 2020
Dear Charlie, Jeane and Madison
We are so sorry for your loss and know that our thoughts and prayers with you all.
Eleanor was such a wonderful person. She made us feel so welcomed when we moved to Ahoskie and that was so very special to us.
Mark and Carol Cabral
Mark and Carol Cabral
Friend
August 17, 2020
Your Mother was the quintessential Southern lady. She was always beautifully dressed, thoughtful and complimentary and truly interested in those she came into contact with during her active years. Many of us mourn her passing and pray for you sweet memories of her always.
Dencie Lambdin
Friend
August 17, 2020
You all are in our thoughts and prayers. Wonderful memories of times spent with Mr. and Mrs. Geer, Madison, and Jeane when they lived in Ahoskie, NC.❤
Jeff Leary
August 16, 2020
As the days and weeks pass, and as you return to life's routine, may you continue to feel comforted by the love and support of family and friends.
Marti
August 16, 2020
My condolences to you Jean and your family. I will keep the family in my prayers.
Betty Locklear
Acquaintance
August 16, 2020
We are so sorry to hear of Eleanor’s death and send our love and sympathy to her family. We have fond memories of attending First Presbyterian Church, teaching the Geer children, attending book club with Eleanor, and visiting Charles at Wesley Pines. We will miss Eleanor’s beautiful smile.
Finley and Ruth Read
Friend
August 16, 2020
My aunt was a unique light in this world . She will be missed and will continue to bring smiles to those of us who knew her! Love to Uncle Charlie, Jeane, Madison, Darryl and Lili. Wally and Geoffrey
GB Gantt
Family
August 16, 2020
My condolences to the Geer family. Many fond memories of both Eleanor and Charles.
Doug Murray
Friend
August 15, 2020
My condolences to the Geer family.
Susan Maynard de Bindt
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved