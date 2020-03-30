ELEASE MCGREGOR ROBERTSON

ORRUM — Mrs. Elease McGregor Robertson, 93, of Orrum, passed away in the comfort of her home on March, 26, 2020.

She was the daughter of the late Mr. Gilbert and Rosa Lee McGregor of Raeford.

Elease served for many years as a member of the Antioch Baptist Church. She was a loving wife and mother, a certified teacher assistant and licensed cosmetologist. She was preceded in death by her husband of 68 years, Mr. Herbert Robertson Sr.

She leaves behind her five children, Clarence Donald, Paulette, Alice Belinda Bailey (James), Sharon Lynn Jones (Norman), and Herbert Jr.; two grandchildren, Allyson, and James; and two great-grandchildren, William and John.

The private graveside service will be held on Thursday in the Antioch Baptist Church Cemetery. A viewing will be held at Hills Chapel on Wednesday from 3 to 4 p.m. Online condolences can be made to the family at www.hillsfunerals.com.

In lieu of flowers, the family request that contributions be made to Community Home Care and Hospice, 2402 N. Roberts Avenue, Lumberton.