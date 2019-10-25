ELIJAH CUMMINGS

BALTIMORE, Md. — Congressman Elijah Cummings, 68, represented the 7th Congressional District of Maryland.

He was a close associate of the late R.T. Drake family, of the Holy Swamp and Mt. Airy communities of Robeson County. He was also affiliated with the late Pedro Thompson family, of the Hilly Branch Community Robeson County and Baltimore, Md.

His funeral service was held Friday at New Psalmist Baptist Church in Baltimore.

Local announcement by McMillan Funeral Home of Lumberton.