ELIZABETH "LIZ" ANNE DIXON MCMILLAN

NEW BERN — Elizabeth "Liz" Anne Dixon McMillan died of vascular dementia Monday, Sept. 16, 2019, at Homeplace of New Bern in New Bern.

Liz was born in Reedsville, W.Va., on Dec. 10, 1933, to her loving parents, Thomas Fitchie Dixon and Susan Elizabeth Reed Dixon. She lived most of her adult life in Raleigh before moving to Cove City to be with her family. Liz married the love of her life, Roscoe "R.D." Drake McMillan Jr., on Sept. 19, 1970. They were happily married for 38 years before his passing in 2008.

A graduate of Fairmont Senior High School, Liz graduated from Fairmont State College, where she earned a degree in Education in 1955. She continued her education at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, where she earned a degree in Radio, Television and Motion Pictures.

Following her graduation from UNC-Chapel Hill, Liz enjoyed working at WRAL-TV in Raleigh, when television was in its pioneer stage. She later worked for the N.C. Automobile Dealers Association in Raleigh.

She was a charter member of the Raleigh Miniature Guild and served as president from 1982-83. She was also an active member of the Raleigh Little Theatre, Hayes Barton Baptist Church and First Presbyterian Church. She volunteered for the North Carolina Library for the Blind and Physically Handicapped, where she read magazine and newspaper articles that were recorded on audiotapes for the blind to enjoy.

Liz was an accomplished knitter. After surviving a bout with breast cancer, she knit several hundred chemo caps for the Rex Cancer Center in Raleigh. She was an avid reader and looked forward to completing the daily crossword puzzle in the News and Observer. Liz and R.D. began collecting bear figurines on their honeymoon. She also enjoyed collecting Christmas Nativities, UNC Tar Heel memorabilia, and doll house miniatures.

Survivors include her sister, Elinor Dixon Hawkins and husband, Carroll, of Cove City; her devoted nephew, John Carroll Hawkins; great-nephew, Stephen Hawkins; great-niece, Leslie Hawkins of Cove City; her stepson, Roscoe Drake McMillan III and wife, Melissa, of Flowery Branch, Ga.; stepdaughter, Anne Monroe and husband, Richard, of Whispering Pines; stepgranddaughter, Melissa Ver Eake and husband, Stefan, of Flowery Branch, Ga.; stepgrandson, Garrison McMillan and wife, Courtney, of Atlanta; and cousins, Keith Reed and wife, Linda, Brian Reed, Kristen Reed Brewster and husband, Mike, and Barbara Reed., all of Morgantown, W.Va.

She was predeceased by her devoted cousin, Bishop Alfred Cook Reed, also of Morgantown, W.Va.

The family would like to express their thanks to Liz's devoted caregivers: Kathy Smith, Lana Greene, Sally Strayhorn, Wilma McCarter, Carlene Powell and Lou Knapp.

A service celebrating Liz's life will be held at Core Creek Free Will Baptist Church on Thursday at 2 p.m. The family will receive friends at the church before the service from 1 to 1:50 p.m. A graveside service will be held at Raleigh Memorial Park on Friday at noon, where she will be laid to rest with R.D.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Breast Cancer Research Foundation or the Alzheimer's Foundation of America.