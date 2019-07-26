ELIZABETH "DUNCAN" BERRY LOCKLEAR

SHANNON — Mrs. Elizabeth "Duncan" Berry Locklear, 91, of 6668 Rennert Road, died on Thursday, July 25, 2019, at home.

Mrs. Locklear was born in Robeson County on Jan. 16, 1928, a daughter of the late Charles Berry and Carrie Chavis Berry.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Eddie Locklear Sr.; a son, Eddie Locklear Jr.; and a sister, Margielane Chavis.

The funeral services will be held at 3 p.m. Monday at Bethel Hill Baptist Church with Rev. Jimmy Hammonds officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.

She is survived by two daughters, Carol J. Dial and husband, Robert, of Shannon, and Linda Cox of Baltimore, Maryland; eight grandchildren, Paula, Tanto Sr., Keith Sr., Roger, Tina, Moon, and Belinda Cox, all of Baltimore, Maryland, and Brandi Locklear Bordner of Georgia; 18 grandchildren; two great-great grandchildren; special nieces, Vicky, Jacqueline, Carolyn, Saundra, Brenda, and Wanda; a special lifelong friend, Ms. Grace Harris Jones; along with a host of other family members, and friends.

The family will receive friends from 6 to 9 p.m. Sunday at Bethel Hill Baptist Church, 2660 Shannon Road, Lumberton, N.C. 28360.

Arrangements are by Revels Funeral Home Lumberton.