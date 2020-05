Or Copy this URL to Share

WATSON LUMBERTON — Elizabeth Lorraine Phillips Watson, 79, of Woodhaven convalescent center, died Wednesday May 13, 2020, at Regency Hospital of Florence, South Carolina. A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. Friday at Phillips Family Cemetery with Rev. Robert Jordan and Rev. Billy Blackburn officiating. Revels Funeral Home Lumberton.



