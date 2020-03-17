Elizabeth McSween Southerland

ELIZABETH MCSWEEN SOUTHERLAND

BOLIVIA — Elizabeth McSween Southerland, 81, of Bolivia, died Wednesday, March 11, 2020.

Liz was born June 26, 1938, in Rockland, Texas, daughter of the late Mason Dick McSween and Hixie Loomis McSween. She was a caring, God-fearing lady who loved the Lord. She also loved her family and always wanted the best life possible for her children and grandchildren. Liz sang for many years in church with a trio made up of herself, Jeanne McDole and Sylvia May. She spent many hours playing the piano, singing in the choir at Antioch Baptist Church in Lumberton and reading her Bible.

Preceding her in death were three children, Jimmy Lee Billingsley, Sabrina Gail Billingsley and Brenda Kay Billingsley.

Survivors include her husband, Jack Chapman Southerland Jr. of Bolivia; daughter, Rhonda Karen Hoffpauir of Louisiana; stepdaughters, Linda Southerland and husband, George, of Oak Island, and Kelli Dillahay and husband, Mitch, of Bolivia; four grandchildren, Chrystal Brandy Watkins, Dustin Clyde Holder, Audie Wayne Wood, and Mason Lee Wood; and three great-grandchildren, Collin Blain McGraw, Novalee Dawn Wood, and Willow Brooke Wood.

Honoring her wishes, no services will be held.

White Funeral and Cremation Service, Supply/Bolivia Chapel.
Published in The Robesonian from Mar. 17 to Mar. 18, 2020
