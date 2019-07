ELLA BRYANT JACKSON

MAXTON — Mrs. Ella Bryant Jackson, 73, of Maxton, passed away Wednesday, July 24, 2019, at Atrium Health Care in Pineville.

The visitation will be from 2 to 3 p.m. Sunday at Island Grove Baptist Church. The funeral service will follow at 3 p.m. at the church as well.

The services are entrusted to Thompson's Funeral Home.