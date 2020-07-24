ELLEN CAROL OXENDINE

LUMBERTON — Mrs. Ellen Carol Oxendine, 75, was born July 5, 1945, and left her earthly home for her heavenly home on Wednesday, July 22, 2020.

She is preceded by her father and mother, Mr. Javan Dimery and Mrs. Jessie Bell Dimery; her sisters, Mrs. Maitland Cummings (John Earl), and Mrs. Joyce Locklear (Josephus); and her brother, Mr. Ogden Dimery (Sue).

The funeral will be at 7 p.m. Saturday at Locklear & Son Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Willie Jacobs, Bro. Ricky Locklear and Earl Chavis officiating. Burial will be at 11 a.m. Sunday in the Elrod Baptist Church Cemetery.

She leaves behind her husband of 26 years, Mr. Thomas Oxendine; her children, Mr. William F. Dial, Mr. Charles Richard Dial, Mr. Trevan W. Oxendine, and Mr. Kevin Oxendine; and her grandchild, Dante Dial. She was a wonderful aunt to numerous nieces and nephews, and a special grandmother to seven grandchildren; and she had three brothers and a sister, Mr. Carlton Dimery (Irmgard), Mr. Charles Dimery (Blanche), Mr. Richard Dimery (Cathy), and Mrs. Louise Weaver (Roy).

The family will receive friends from 4 to 7 p.m. Saturday at Locklear & Son Funeral Home Chapel.