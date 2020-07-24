1/1
Ellen Carol Oxendine
ELLEN CAROL OXENDINE

LUMBERTON — Mrs. Ellen Carol Oxendine, 75, was born July 5, 1945, and left her earthly home for her heavenly home on Wednesday, July 22, 2020.

She is preceded by her father and mother, Mr. Javan Dimery and Mrs. Jessie Bell Dimery; her sisters, Mrs. Maitland Cummings (John Earl), and Mrs. Joyce Locklear (Josephus); and her brother, Mr. Ogden Dimery (Sue).

The funeral will be at 7 p.m. Saturday at Locklear & Son Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Willie Jacobs, Bro. Ricky Locklear and Earl Chavis officiating. Burial will be at 11 a.m. Sunday in the Elrod Baptist Church Cemetery.

She leaves behind her husband of 26 years, Mr. Thomas Oxendine; her children, Mr. William F. Dial, Mr. Charles Richard Dial, Mr. Trevan W. Oxendine, and Mr. Kevin Oxendine; and her grandchild, Dante Dial. She was a wonderful aunt to numerous nieces and nephews, and a special grandmother to seven grandchildren; and she had three brothers and a sister, Mr. Carlton Dimery (Irmgard), Mr. Charles Dimery (Blanche), Mr. Richard Dimery (Cathy), and Mrs. Louise Weaver (Roy).

The family will receive friends from 4 to 7 p.m. Saturday at Locklear & Son Funeral Home Chapel.



Published in The Robesonian from Jul. 24 to Jul. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Locklear & Son Funeral Home
916 Union Chapel Rd
Pembroke, NC 28372
(910) 521-4149
Memories & Condolences

July 25, 2020
A very sweet lady, sincere condolences to the family. ♥
TERESA MCCARTY
Acquaintance
July 24, 2020
Aunt Carol, my heart aches knowing what took you away from us to early. You've always been a very important and special person to me. Not just because you were my aunt but because you were You. You're an inspiration. You're Loved and Respected. I wish I could have been there for you as you were sick and now but I believe you know and understand where I am and what I'm doing that prevents me to be there. Me and mom, your sister, are torn up here and I can vertually hear you say " David, take care of your momma..." and I am and will do just that. Rest in the hands of our Lord, Aunt Carol...we shall soon follow. Peace
David Weaver
Family
