ELLEN L. WORLEY

LUMBERTON — Ellen L. Worley "Cotton" 91, of Lumberton, passed away Dec. 28, 2019.

The services celebrating her blessed life will be conducted Monday, Jan. 6, 2020, at 1 p.m. at First Baptist Church of Lumberton. She will rest in Elizabeth Heights Cemetery. The visitation will be Monday from 12:30 to 1 p.m. at the church.

Online condolences may be shared at www.worleymortuary.com. Central & Worley Mortuary of Lumberton is serving the family.