ELLIS JACOBS JR.

SHANNON — Mr. Ellis Jacobs Jr., 70, of Shannon, passed away Saturday, April 4, 2020. He was born in Robeson County on Jan. 25, 1950, to the late Ellis Jacobs Sr. and the late Lula Mae Thompson Jacobs.

Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by three brothers, Leroy, Ernest and Billy; and two sisters, Mary Lee and Mae.

He is survived by his wife, Janice Jacobs of Archdale; three sons, Brent Knight of Archdale, Mardy Jacobs (Tammy) of Trinity, and Tracy Jacobs of Archdale; four grandchildren, Brenna Knight (fiancé Labaron Ford), Dylan Vestal (Ashley), MiRanda Jacobs and Nicholas Jacobs; four great-grandchildren, Skylar Ford, McKenzie Ford, Ailyah Vestal and Blaze Vestal; two brothers, Lynn Jacobs (Marie) of Trinity, and Jackie Jacobs of Archdale; three sisters, Janie Allen of Lumberton, Betty Lou Locklear of Rennert, and Mary Lois Jackson of Lumberton; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

