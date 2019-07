ELOIS CLARK LOCKLEAR

PEMBROKE — Mrs. Elois Clark Locklear, 74, of Liberty, departed this life on July 4, 2019, at home.

The funeral services will be conducted at 3 p.m. Monday at Revels Funeral Home Pembroke. Burial will follow in Clark Family Cemetery.

The family will receive friends Sunday from 6 to 8 p.m. at Revels Funeral Home Pembroke.

Services are entrusted to Revels Funeral Home Pembroke.