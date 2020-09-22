1/
Elsie (Skipper) Davis
ELSIE SKIPPER DAVIS

ROCKINGHAM — Mrs. Elsie Skipper Davis, 80, of Rockingham, died at her residence on Sunday evening, Sept. 20, 2020, following an extended illness.

She was born in Robeson County on Sept. 27, 1939, a daughter of the late Colel B. Skipper and Mary Frances Dawless Skipper.

Mrs. Davis was a retired secretary with the bookkeeping firm Vending Products in Lumberton.

A funeral service will be conducted on Thursday at 2 p.m. from the Boles-Biggs Funeral Home Chapel in Lumberton, with the Rev. Alan Taylor to officiate.

She is survived by her husband, Allen D. Davis of Bladenboro; two sons, Robert Lee West Jr. of California, and James Michael West of the home; a daughter, Lisa Kerr (Jamie) of Rockingham; a granddaughter, Amanda "Mandy" Byrd, Rockingham; a stepdaughter, Sarah Startzel (Ron) of Virginia; a stepson, Edward Davis of Bladenboro; a step-grandson, Travis Kerr (Ashley) of Ohio, a sister, Ann Burchette of Greensboro; and several grandchildren, nieces, nephews, great nieces, and nephews.

She is preceded in death by two sisters, Bobbie Jean Davis and Nancy Skipper.

The family will receive friends from noon to 2 p.m. Thursday at Boles-Biggs Funeral Home.

Entombment will be held at later date in New Hollywood Cemetery.

Services entrusted to Boles-Biggs Funeral Home of Lumberton.



Published in The Robesonian from Sep. 22 to Sep. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Memories & Condolences

1 entry
September 22, 2020
Offering our deepest sympathies during this time.
The Staff of Boles-Biggs Funeral Home-Lumberton
