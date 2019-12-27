ELTON BOWMAN HUNT

FAIRMONT — Mr. Elton Bowman Hunt, of 1875 J.W. Road, Fairmont, was born Nov. 5, 1942, in Robeson County to the late Bowman Hunt and Louberta Hunt.

He went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, Dec.25, 2019, at his home, surrounded by family and friends, making his journey of 77 years.

The visitation will be Sunday from 2 to 3 p.m. at New Prospect Holiness Methodist Church. The funeral will follow Sunday at 3 p.m. at New Prospect Holiness Methodist Church.

He was preceded in death by his sister, Sonja Hunt.

He leaves to cherish his memories his loving wife, Paulette Hunt; daughter, Dee Dee (Anthony) Sweat; grandson, Jacoby Sweat; daughter, Michelle (Steve) Locklear; and grandson, Jayden Locklear.

He also leaves behind six brothers, Kendell Hunt, James K. Hunt (Shorty), Eugene Hunt, Garry Hunt, Mitchell Hunt, Jimmy Hunt; a special friend, Tammy and Tommy Dorsey (Sue) Hunt; a sister, Vivan Oxendine; and a special brother-in-law, Jerry Hunt; along with a host of other family members and friends.

Services are by Thompson's Funeral Home www.thompsonsfh.com.