ELTON RAY CONNOR

LUMBERTON — Elton Ray Connor, 88, of Lumberton, passed away on Thursday, July 23, 2020, at Southeastern Regional Medical Center in Lumberton.

He was born on Nov. 19, 1931, and grew up working on farms in and around Barnesville. After serving in the Army, he went to work for Pepsi in Lumberton, retiring after 43 years.

Elton was preceded in death by his parents, Adron and Amy Maggie Connor of Lumberton; a son, Anthony Ray Connor of Lumberton; and three brothers, Sam Connor and Julius (Phil) Connor, both of Lumberton, and David Connor of Hilton Head, South Carolina.

Elton is survived by his wife of 65 years, Katie Lee Conner; two sons, Keith Connor (Kathy) of Gastonia, N.C., and Hugh Connor (Betty) of Lumberton; and a sister, Gloria Jean Connor Carter of Lumberton. He also has three grandchildren, Matthew Connor (Jenn) of Fort Mills, South Carolina, Taylor Connor White (Heath) of Gastonia, and Carmen Chenille Stevenson (De'andre) of Greensboro. Elton was additionally blessed with five great-grandchildren, Destiny, Landon, Madison, Nolan and Xavier.

A private graveside funeral for the family was held Wednesday at 4 p.m. in Gardens of Faith Cemetery in Lumberton, with arrangements made by Floyd's Mortuary and Crematory of Lumberton. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you please make a donation in Elton's memory to Hyde Park Baptist Church, 301 N. Roberts Ave., Lumberton, N.C. 28358.