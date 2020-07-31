1/1
ELTON RAY CONNOR
1931 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share ELTON's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

ELTON RAY CONNOR

LUMBERTON — Elton Ray Connor, 88, of Lumberton, passed away on Thursday, July 23, 2020, at Southeastern Regional Medical Center in Lumberton.

He was born on Nov. 19, 1931, and grew up working on farms in and around Barnesville. After serving in the Army, he went to work for Pepsi in Lumberton, retiring after 43 years.

Elton was preceded in death by his parents, Adron and Amy Maggie Connor of Lumberton; a son, Anthony Ray Connor of Lumberton; and three brothers, Sam Connor and Julius (Phil) Connor, both of Lumberton, and David Connor of Hilton Head, South Carolina.

Elton is survived by his wife of 65 years, Katie Lee Conner; two sons, Keith Connor (Kathy) of Gastonia, N.C., and Hugh Connor (Betty) of Lumberton; and a sister, Gloria Jean Connor Carter of Lumberton. He also has three grandchildren, Matthew Connor (Jenn) of Fort Mills, South Carolina, Taylor Connor White (Heath) of Gastonia, and Carmen Chenille Stevenson (De'andre) of Greensboro. Elton was additionally blessed with five great-grandchildren, Destiny, Landon, Madison, Nolan and Xavier.

A private graveside funeral for the family was held Wednesday at 4 p.m. in Gardens of Faith Cemetery in Lumberton, with arrangements made by Floyd's Mortuary and Crematory of Lumberton. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you please make a donation in Elton's memory to Hyde Park Baptist Church, 301 N. Roberts Ave., Lumberton, N.C. 28358.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Robesonian from Jul. 31 to Aug. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
FLOYD MORTUARY & CREMATORY, INC.
809 EAST 5TH STREET
LUMBERTON, NC 28358
(910) 738-8144
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved