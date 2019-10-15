EMMA ELIZABETH HORNE ARRINGTON

WILMINGTON — Emma Elizabeth Horne Arrington, 84, of Wilmington, passed away peacefully in her home, Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019, surrounded by her loved ones.

She was born in Lumberton, to the late James Elmer Horne and Emma Missoura Scott Horne Gore. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Robert Franklin Horne; and her infant son, Edward Marshall Arrington Jr.

Ms. Arrington leaves to cherish her memories two daughters, Elaine A. Arnold (Russ) of Lake Wateree, S.C., and Marsha A. Fisher (Robert) of Wilmington; three grandchildren, Brooke A. Turner, Elizabeth A. Fisher (Jon), and Robert Derek Ward (Hayley); seven great-grandchildren; and a host of other relatives and friends.

"Honey," as she was affectionately called by her family, never met a stranger. She had many friends from all around the world and she treasured each friendship. Her passions included traveling and listening and dancing to music. Her family held first place in her heart always.

A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday at St. Paul's Evangelical Lutheran Church. The family will receive friends at the church following the service. A private interment will follow.

The family would like to express their gratitude to her beloved caregivers, Becky Strickland, Erin Sullivan, Cindy Todd and Theresa Hondros. Also, many thanks for the acts of love and kindness from friend and neighbor, Phyllis Powell and of course her best friend, "Bella."

In lieu of flowers, please send donations online or by mail to Lower Cape Fear Hospice, 1414 Physicians Drive, Wilmington, N..,C 28401; or to the American Breast Cancer Foundation.

