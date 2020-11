EMMA JANE SAMPSON

FAYETTEVILLE — Mrs. Emma Jane Sampson, 81, of 910 Bingham Drive, Fayetteville, was born on Jan. 15, 1939, and departed this life on Nov. 21, 2020.

A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday at Deep Branch Cemetery.

Services entrusted to Revels Funeral Home of Pembroke.