EMMA JEAN BRITT

LUMBERTON — Emma Jean Britt, 89, of Lumberton, passed away June 21, 2019, at Lumberton Health and Rehabilitation Center.

She is proceeded in death by her husband, R.C. Britt Jr.; and son, Colon Britt.

Surviving are two sons, Michael Britt, and Jeff Britt and wife, Kathy; three daughters, Deborah Hoffer and husband, John, Janis Revels, and Sharon Lovin and husband, Toy; a sister, Betty Jo Caid; 12 grandchildren; and 19 great-grandchildren.

The funeral arrangements are incomplete at this time.

Revels Funeral Home of Lumberton is serving the family.