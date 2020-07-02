ENOIS THOMAS LEMONS

LUMBER BRIDGE — Mr. Enois Thomas Lemons, of Lumber Bridge, was born on Jan. 21, 1933, in Robeson County, to the late Jasper E. Lemons and Queen Epps Lemons, and departed this life on June 28, 2020, at his home, completing his journey of 87 years.

Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by five brothers, Ralph Eddie Lemons, Lee Roy Lemons, Lucious Vernon Lemons, James Ethanuele Lemons, and Eddie Emanuel Lemons; and a sister, Fannie Irene Goins.

The family will receive friends at the home place on Sunday beginning at 7 p.m. for visitation.

The funeral service will be held on Monday at 1 p.m. at Union Light Baptist Church. Burial will follow in the Epps Family Cemetery.

Mr. Lemons leaves to cherish his memories, his wife of 61 years, Peggy Lemons of Lumber Bridge; four daughters, Kathy Oldham (Junior) of Raeford, Gail Bohl of Raeford, Edna Boyer (Patrick) of Lumber Bridge, and Angela Phurrough of Red Springs; three sisters, Dorothey Smiling of Maxton, Lucille Perry of Fayetteville, and Mary Lee Ivey of Parkton; two brothers, Huey Lemons of Fayetteville, and Joseph Lemons of Hope Mills; 10 grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; and a host of relatives and friends.

Services entrusted to Boles Funeral Home of Red Springs.