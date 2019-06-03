ERICK DONAVAN "DON" PATTERSON

MAXTON — Erick Donavon "Don" Patterson, 84, of Maxton, went to his eternal home Friday evening, May 31, 2019.

He was born June 21, 1934, in Robeson County, a son of the late James Weaver and Cuma Wright Patterson. He was preceded in death by his brother, James Weaver Patterson Jr.; and his sister, Brownie Patterson Speros.

Don was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, brother and friend. His life was centered around his love of the Lord, his family and his community. He graduated from Maxton High School and attended Presbyterian Junior College. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army and the North Carolina National Guard. Don completed a 40-year career with the U.S. Postal Service.

He is survived by his loving wife of 62 years, Peggy Adcock Patterson of the home; a son and daughter-in-law, Erick "Ricky" and Tiffany Patterson of Louisburg; a son, Robert Patterson of Charlotte; a granddaughter, Dr. Hilary Patterson of Louisburg; a brother, Leon Patterson (Lavinia) of Raeford; sisters, Jean Patterson Beardsley (James) of Toledo, Ohio, and Mildred Patterson Dickens of Maxton; and several nieces and nephews.

A funeral service was held at 11 a.m. Monday at Centre Presbyterian Church in Maxton, with a visitation being held an hour prior to the service in the church. Burial followed the service in the church cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Centre Presbyterian Church, Cemetery Restoration Fund, P.O. Box 665, Maxton, N.C. 28364.

McDougald Funeral Home and Crematorium is serving the family.

