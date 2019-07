ERNEST CHAVIS

SHANNON — Ernest Chavis, 86, of Shannon, died on Monday, July 1, 2019.

The funeral services will be held on Saturday at 3 p.m. in West Saddletree Baptist Church. Burial will follow in the Carlie Chavis Cemetery.

The visitation will be on Friday from 6 to 8 p.m. at Boles Funeral Home in Red Springs.