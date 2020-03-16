ERNEST HYDE BROWN JR.

DAVIDSON — Ernest Hyde Brown Jr. died on March 13, 2020.

Born in Raleigh, he grew up in Ivanhoe, and attended Oak Ridge Military Institute. He graduated from Davidson College in 1953 and attended medical school at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. Following his graduation in 1957, he completed his internship and residency in Obstetrics and Gynecology in Charleston, South Carolina. After a brief practice with the Air Force in Minot, North Dakota, he practiced OBGYN in Lumberton, from 1963 to 1998.

While in Lumberton, Ernest worshiped with and served the First Presbyterian Church as elder, deacon, committee chair and as a faithful member of the congregation.

After his retirement, he served as a medical missionary to Malawi, Haiti, Nicaragua and Brazil. From retirement until 2008, he collected medical equipment for Project Cure to be shipped worldwide. He was as Trustee for the Medical Benevolence Society of the Presbyterian Church USA and was named a member of the Order of the Long Leaf Pine for the State of North Carolina.

An avid outdoorsman, woodworker, fisherman and hunter, he is survived by his wife, Sue; his daughters, Rebecca Speight, Linda Nutt, Rachel Hall, and Margaret Carroll; and his grandchildren, Robert, Laura and Daniel Boyd, Emily Nutt, Thomas and Jeremy Hall; and Bill and Sarah Carroll.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the First Presbyterian Church of Lumberton, The Pines at Davidson or the Medical Benevolence Foundation of the Presbyterian Church USA.

A memorial service is planned for a future date.