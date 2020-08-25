1/
Ernest Kendall Hunt
ERNEST KENDALL HUNT

LUMBERTON — Mr. Ernest Kendall Hunt, of Lumberton, was born on March 30, 1938, in Robeson County, to the late Bowman Hunt and Louberta Hunt, and departed this life on Aug. 23, 2020, completing his journey of 82 years.

Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Glois Hunt; a son, Kenny Hunt; a daughter, Teresa Gail Hunt; a brother, Rev. Elton B. Hunt; and a sister, Sonja Hunt.

The graveside services will be Thursday at 3 p.m. at Lumbee Memorial Gardens.

Mr. Hunt leaves to cherish his memories, two children, Gary L. Hunt (Myra) of Charlotte, and Ricky Hunt of Missouri; daughter-in-law, Margie A. Hunt of Fairmont; sister-in-law, Paulette Hunt of Fairmont; four grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; a great-great-grandchild; six siblings, James K. Hunt of Fairmont, Eugene Hunt of Greensboro, Gary Hunt of Fairmont, Jimmy Hunt of Pembroke, Dorsey Hunt (Sue) of Lumberton, and Mitchell Hunt Fairmont; a special brother-in-law, Jerry Hunt of Lumberton; and a host of other relatives and friends.

A walk-through visitation will be on Thursday from 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at Boles-Biggs Funeral Home.

Services are entrusted to Boles-Biggs Funeral Home of Lumberton.



Published in The Robesonian from Aug. 25 to Aug. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
August 25, 2020
Offering our deepest sympathies during this time.
The Staff of Boles-Biggs Funeral Home-Lumberton
