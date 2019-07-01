ERTLE BOWMAN TODD

LUMBERTON — Mr. Ertle Bowman Todd, 89, of Lumberton, passed away Friday, June 28, 2019, at GlenFlora Assisted Living Center in Lumberton.

He was born on Oct. 24, 1929, in Robeson County, to the late Dougald B. Todd Sr. and the late Viola Scott Todd.

He retired from the U.S. Army, having honorably reached the rank of staff sergeant, and was later employed with the U.S. Postal Service, retiring after 17 years. During his service with the Army, he was awarded 12 medals in total: Army Commendation Medal, Purple Heart, Bronze Star Medal, National Defense Service Medal, Korean Freedom Medal, United Nations Service Medal, Korean Service Medal, Good Conduct Medal, Army of Occupation Medal, Combat Infantryman Badge, Republic of Vietnam Campaign Ribbon and the Vietnam Service Medal.

Along with his parents, he was also preceded in death by two brothers, William R. Todd, and Dougald B. Todd Jr.; and two sisters, Audrey King, and Annie Pate Smith.

He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Norma Tyner Todd of the home, and their children: Rhonda Prevatte of Goldsboro, Janice McGuirt (David) of Lumberton, Sandra Walker (Lewis) of Garner, Timothy Todd of Lumberton, and Tony Todd of North Myrtle Beach, S.C.; along with 12 grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; and a sister, Betty Wright of Clemmons.

The family will receive friends prior to the service on Tuesday from 1:30 to 3 p.m. at Raft Swamp Baptist Church in Lumberton. Following the visitation, a funeral service will be held at 3 p.m. with Rev. Mark Hall officiating. Burial will follow at Gardens of Faith Cemetery in Lumberton.

Online condolences may be made by visiting www.FloydMortuary.net.