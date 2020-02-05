ERWIN JACKSON ODOM

ST. PAULS — Erwin Jackson Odom, 96, of St. Pauls, died Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020, at Lumberton Health and Rehabilitation.

He was the son of the late Benjamin Franklin and Lillie Landon Odom. He is also preceded in death by his wife, Beatrice "Bea" Hall Odom; and son, Charles Odom.

Erwin is survived by daughters, Janice Council (Frank) of Fayetteville, and Brenda Hall of Oak Island; grandchildren, Greg Council (Ann), Michael Hall (Wyndi), Miranda Kusumoto (Dom), and Mark Odom; seven great-grandchildren; and two great-great grandchildren.

A man of faith, he was a member of First Baptist Church of St. Pauls and previously of Great Marsh Baptist Church. He was an exceptional cabinet maker. Erwin was a quiet man of few words who loved his family.

A visitation will be held Saturday from 11 to 11:45 a.m. at the First Baptist Church Fellowship Hall with funeral services following at noon, also at the church. The Rev. Pat Hash is officiating. Burial will follow the service at Great Marsh Baptist Church Cemetery.

The family suggests memorials made to First Baptist Church, St. Pauls, in lieu of flowers.