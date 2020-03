ESSIE SHAW

LUMBERTON — Ms. Essie Shaw, 96, of Lumberton, passed away Feb. 27, 2020.

The services will be conducted Wednesday at 2 p.m. at Devine Refuge Ministries in Lumberton. She will rest in Blanks Cemetery. Visitation will be an hour prior to the service at the church.

Central & Worley Mortuary of Lumberton is serving the family.