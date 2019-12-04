ETHEL CHRISTINE WARD

FAIRMONT — Ethel Christine Ward, 94, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019.

Born May 28, 1925, in Bladen County, she was the daughter of the late James and Mattie Register.

A longtime resident of Fayetteville, Christine was an avid baker, known for her blue-ribbon award-winning pound cake. She served proudly as a military spouse, and was married to John H. Ward, U.S. Army, Ret., for 58 years, until his passing in 2004. They were both members of New Hope Baptist Church and loved their church family dearly.

In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her five siblings.

She leaves behind three daughters, Penny Sue McCleod of Fayetteville; Carol W. King of Fairmont; and Paula W. Evans of Atlanta. She is also survived by eight grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren, and a great-great-grandchild.

The family will receive friends at Jernigan-Warren Funeral Home on Friday from 6 to 8 p.m. The funeral service will be at New Hope Baptist Church in Fayetteville on Saturday at 11:30 a.m. Attendees are invited to join the family for a dinner in the fellowship hall immediately following the service. Burial will be conducted at Cumberland Memorial Gardens later that day.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to New Hope Baptist Church in her honor.

Arrangements are by Jernigan-Warren Funeral Home.

