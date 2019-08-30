ETTA MAE "SISTER" JACOBS

PEMBROKE — Ms. Etta Mae "Sister" Jacobs, 65, of Pembroke, died on Friday, Aug. 30, 2019, at Southeastern Regional Medical Center.

She was born to Howard and Essie Mae Jacobs, and was a home health worker with Caring Touch of Pembroke. She was also a loving mother and grandmother.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by four brothers, Merline, Luther, Johnny and George Jacobs; and a sister, Stella Oxendine.

The funeral services will be conducted at 3 p.m. Tuesday at Pembroke Church of God. Burial will follow in Smith and Jacobs Cemetery.

She leaves to cherish her memories two brothers, Ted and Bobby Jacobs; a son, Johnny Jr. Locklear; two daughters, Shelia Locklear, and Annette Locklear; a "special friend," Danny Huggins; a stepdaughter, April Locklear; a stepson, C.J. Locklear; eight grandchildren, Maegan, Katie, Essianna, Kevin, Kaila, Dariya, Lydia, and rainbow baby; five great-grandchildren, Merli, Anna, Kelli, Anna and Cailan; and a host of relatives and friends.

The family will receive friends from 7 to 9 p.m. Monday at Revels Funeral Home Chapel Pembroke.

Services are entrusted to Revels Funeral Home Pembroke.