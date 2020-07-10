EVA MAE HAMMONDS

SHANNON — Mrs. Eva Mae Hammonds, 75, was born in Robeson County on April 20, 1945, and departed this life on July 7, 2020, at FirstHealth Moore Regional Hospital in Pinehurst.

She was preceded in death by her father, Murtie Locklear, and mother, Virginia Locklear; two sisters, Stella Locklear Woodell, and Elouise Locklear; a daughter, Eva Jean Hammonds; and two sons, Redell Hammonds Jr., and Eric Hammonds.

She leaves to cherish her memory her husband, Bishop Redell Hammonds Sr.; two daughters, Sandra Hammonds Marsingill of Baltimore, Maryland, and Eva Marie Hammonds Fleig of the home; five brothers, James Earl Locklear, Johnnie Locklear, Gwen Locklear, Manson Locklear, and Dennis Locklear; a sister, Tommie Ann Locklear Jones; 10 grandchildren, five of whom she raised as her own, Ryan Lee Hammonds, Tiffany Marie Hammonds, Aaron Redell Hammonds, Brittany Noel Hammonds, and Eric Hartman Hammonds Jr.; 12 great-grandchildren; along with a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends.

The funeral services will be held at 3 p.m. Saturday at Revels Funeral Home Chapel Lumberton with Bishop Lesaundri Hunt, Rev. Chris Locklear and Rev. Dr. David Whitley officiating. Burial will follow in Lumbee Memorial Gardens.

The family will receive friends from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday prior to the funeral service at Revels Funeral Home Lumberton.