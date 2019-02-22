EVA V. MCQUEEN GREEN

MAXTON — Eva V. McQueen Green, 56, of Maxton, died on Feb. 20 , 2019.

The service will be on Monday at Union Grove Missionary Baptist Church in Laurinburg at 1 p.m. The burial will be held at Hillside Memeorial Park in Laurinburg. The visitation will be at Lawrence Jackson Funeral Home chapel from 4 to 6 p.m. on Sunday.

The survivors include two daughters, Donyetta Shemica Garcia (Arturo) of Winston Salem, and Whitney Denise Green of Laurinburg; a granddaughter, Aniyah Jones; three brothers, Rev. John McQueen (Addie) of Laurinburg, Leon McQueen (Cynthia) of Columbia, S.C., and Kelvin McQueen of Washington, D.C. three sisters, Henrietta McRae (James) of Fayetteville, Hattie Bridges of Maxton, and Minister Barbara McRae (Robert) of Laurel Hill.

Lawrence Jackson Funeral Home will be taking care of these arrangements.